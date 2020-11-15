SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - An Ojo Caliente man with warrants out for his arrest has been taken into custody after a high-speed chase., according to the New Mexico State Police

They said 24-year-old Jeffrey Martinez was being held on suspicion of three counts of aggravated battery on a peace officer, three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count each of retaining stolen property and aggravated fleeing a peace officer.

Martinez was wanted on warrants for aggravated DWI, criminal damage to property, breaking and entering, drug possession, child abuse, disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer, state police said

Police and Santa Fe County Sheriff’s officials responded to a report of a stolen vehicle pulling a camper trailer Friday afternoon.

The vehicle sped off, striking and injuring a deputy with the camper.

Authorities said another deputy fired at least one shot at Martinez, but missed.

Martinez later was arrested on State Road 503 in Cundiyo.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.