The Rev. Raphael Warnock tried Sunday to parry GOP attacks by distancing himself from Washington Democrats and their rhetoric, saying a runoff election that can determine control of the Senate will be about Georgia and issues like the fate of Obamacare.

“Voters don’t vote for politicians. This race is not about me, and Chuck Schumer’s name is not on the ballot,” Mr. Warnock, who faces Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in a special election in January, told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Mr. Warnock was referring to Republican attacks featuring Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who was filmed telling a crowd they will take the Senate and “change America.”

The GOP says it is proof that Mr. Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the Democrat vying with Sen. David Perdue in a runoff election, would adhere to an extreme progressive agenda if they win January runoffs.

Democrats are trying to pull off twin victories to split the Senate 50-50 and hand themselves control of the chamber through presumptive Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ deciding vote, alongside a Biden White House and U.S. House majority.

Mr. Warnock tried to swat away claims that he is pro-Marxist, saying he was a youth pastor who had nothing to do with his church’s decision to host late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in 1995.

“This is a Georgia race, and I’m Georgian,” Mr. Warnock said. “We will prevail come January 5th.”

