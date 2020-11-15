The gleeful news media was throwing around the phrase “President-elect Joe Biden” on election night, with never a thought of adding the adjective “presumptive” to the phrase. The press has been bandying it about ever since. Even the kids are getting a dose of Joe Biden, White House resident.

NBC News anchor Lester Holt brought that phrase to children, on the network’s well intentioned “Kid’s Edition” program Saturday.

“Let’s turn now to the presidential election. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are preparing to take office in January,” Mr. Holt told his young audience, with no mention of any legal complexities that hover around the election itself.

“The media, including social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, are inaccurately labeling Biden as president-elect. No official sources have called the election. Federal law and the Constitution limit official sources to state officials, the Electoral College, and, ultimately, Congress. Thankfully, the Constitution does not give the media the ability to declare the winner of a presidential election,” says Tom Fitton, the ever-vigilant president of Judicial Watch who is troubled by an aberrant election with millions of mailed ballots and questionable activities.

“It is not normal for multiple states to be counting presidential votes for days after Election Day. And it raises significant concerns about the validity of post-election counts. Federal law seems clear that the presidential contest is supposed to be decided by Election Day,” Mr. Fitton says, citing a portion of the Code of Laws of the United States of America — 3 U.S. Code Part 1, to be exact.

“The electors of President and Vice President shall be appointed, in each State, on the Tuesday next after the first Monday in November, in every fourth year succeeding every election of a President and Vice President,” the section states.

It was confirmed on June 25, 1948.

“On Election Day, President Trump had the votes to win the presidency. These vote totals were changed because of unprecedented and extraordinary counting after Election Day,” Mr. Fitton concludes.

BOOTS ON THE GROUND

And one more media issue: much of the press coverage of the mega-sized MAGA March in the nation’s capital on Saturday offered a grim portrait of what was primarily a positive event.

“Million MAGA March: Trump fans rage against the dying of the light,” noted The Guardian.

“Trump supporters who refuse to admit he lost the election went to protest,” reported BuzzFeed.

“Million Maga March ends in stabbing, arrests after Trump supporters and counter protesters brawl” offered Forbes.

One eyewitness offers this perspective.

“The crowd’s mood was tempered and measured, considering most of them felt as though this was a rigged election,” says Adam Weiss, CEO of AMWPR, a New York and Florida-based political strategy and communications group.

Mr. Weiss was there, on the street, in the march — and has a comment on the thousands of rally folks around him.

“These people feel deceived by the elites and the media in this country. They came to show their support for President Trump — and for the love of their country,” Mr. Weiss tells Inside the Beltway.

“These people do love the fact that the president is a fighter and won’t quit. That’s what they want in their leader,” he adds.

WHOM THEY WERE VOTING FOR

“Looking back at the presidential election, Trump voters overwhelmingly say they voted for the president, while a sizable number of Biden supporters admit they were voting against Trump rather than for the former vice president,” reports a new Rasmussen Reports survey of likely voters.

Overall, The survey revealed that 49% of the voters said they picked then Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden, 45% opted for President Trump and 4% picked some other candidate.

There appears to be some mixed feeling about the Biden vote, though.

“Among Trump voters, 90% say they voted for the president, while just eight percent (8%) say they were voting against Biden,” the survey analysis said. “But among Biden voters, only 56% say they were voting for Biden. Twenty-nine percent (29%) of these voters say they were voting against Trump, while a surprisingly high 15% are not sure.”

The survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted Nov. 5-8 and released Saturday — and it’s not the first survey to reveal these motivations.

DIGGING IN

We already know that the 2020 election cost a record-breaking $14 billion, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. This is more than twice as expensive as 2016 election, which weighed in at $6 billion.

But the spending instinct is alive and well.

“Joe Biden decisively won the election. He is ready to get to work for the American people. Trump is suing! He will fight the election results at any cost. So we set a goal to raise $30 million to the Biden Fight Fund to fight these suits and support Democrats up and down the ballot,” notes the Biden Fight Fund — a joint fundraising committee authorized by Biden for President and the Democratic National Committee — in a new public outreach.

A WORD FROM THE NORTHEAST WOODS

We turn now to our old friend “Deep Woods,” a longtime Washington Times reader who indeed lives in the far northeastern woods of New England. He is a man of few words.

“Hello from a deeply disappointed Deep Woods. Tell your buddies over at Fox News that they are dead to me. ‘Et tu Cavuto?’ And to the ‘Never Trumpers’ and Libertarians, Trump tried to feed you the food you have been craving for 50 years, but you turned it down because you thought he was using the wrong spoon. Pox on both your houses. I’m going fishing. Trump 2024!” Mr. Woods advises in a terse message.

POLL DU JOUR

• 72% of U.S. adults are unlikely to travel for Thanksgiving.

• 69% are unlikely to travel for Christmas.

• 65% are unlikely to travel during spring break of 2021.

• 30% have taken an overnight vacation or leisure trip since March.

• 8% have taken an overnight business trip since March, 8% expect to travel for business within the next six months.

Source: An American Hotel & Lodging Association poll of 2,200 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 2-4 and released Friday.

