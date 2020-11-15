It is time for the U.S. to bring troops home and transition to a supporting role in nations such as Afghanistan and Iraq, Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller said over the weekend, making clear that he’ll use his brief time atop the Pentagon to implement President Trump’s vision of winding down “endless wars” abroad.

In his first written message to the Defense Department, Mr. Miller — a military veteran who was appointed last week after the president abruptly fired Mark Esper — stressed that the nation must continue its decades-long effort to defeat al Qaeda and other extremist groups.

But he also made clear that the American mission must change and that the U.S. military must adopt a more supportive role abroad. His comments strongly suggest that he and other Pentagon leaders will mount an aggressive effort over the next several months to bring the bulk of U.S. forces back from Afghanistan and other nations abroad.

Such troop drawdowns are a key piece of Mr. Trump’s foreign policy, and it appears likely the White House will try to bring as many service members home as it can before presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden takes office in January.

“As we prepare for the future, we remain committed to finishing the war that al Qaeda brought to our shores in 2001. This war isn’t over,” Mr. Miller wrote. “We are on the verge of defeating al Qaeda and its associates, but we must avoid our past strategic error of failing to see the fight through to the finish. Indeed, this fight has been long, our sacrifices have been enormous, and many are weary of war — I’m one of them — but this is the critical phase in which we transition our efforts from a leadership to supporting role.”

“We are not a people of perpetual war — it is the antithesis of everything for which we stand and for which our ancestors fought,” he wrote. “All wars must end. Ending wars requires compromise and partnership. We met the challenge; we gave it our all. Now, it’s time to come home.”

The president’s effort to bring U.S. troops home has often led to friction with military leaders. In late 2018, for example, then-Defense Secretary James Mattis resigned in protest over Mr. Trump’s decision to pull most American forces from Syria.

Pentagon officials also have been privately skeptical of the president’s unwavering plan to quickly bring all troops back from Afghanistan, instead favoring a more cautious, conditions-based approach to withdrawal.

But there are also signs that Mr. Trump’s position has taken hold across Washington. Even Mr. Biden, who is expected to take office in January, has declared that the U.S. must stop its “forever wars” abroad.

During the final months of the Trump administration, the war in Afghanistan is likely to be Mr. Miller’s top target for troop drawdowns. The administration’s peace deal with the Taliban, struck in February, calls for the end of U.S. military presence in exchange for guarantees that Afghanistan will never again become a safe haven for al Qaeda and other terrorist groups.

The U.S. had about 12,000 troops in the country when the deal was signed. That number is now about 4,500. Administration officials have said it will be down to 2,500 by early next year, but Mr. Trump has declared that he wants all forces home by Christmas — far earlier than the mid-2021 deadline for full withdrawal laid out in the U.S.-Taliban deal.

While Mr. Trump has succeeded in reducing the number of troops in war zones such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, critics point out that he’s actually sent more service men and women to the Middle East. The Pentagon over the past two years has dispatched thousands of troops to U.S. military bases in the region because of tensions with Iran.

The Pentagon does not release exact troop figures, but the number of new deployments and redeployments seems to be greater than the forces Mr. Trump has brought home.

In his written address, Mr. Miller also sought to rally military leadership and the rank-and-file.

“To all of our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, coast guardsmen, space professionals, and civilians: Continue to be bold. Continue to be courageous. Continue to set the example of selfless service that is the envy of the world and an example for our citizens,” he wrote. “Our tasks are not easy. The burden is great. But together we will take our nation to new heights. What a magnificent time to be a part of the Department of Defense and the United States armed forces. Our nation needs you, and I’m enormously proud of you. I am humbled and honored to be on your team.”

