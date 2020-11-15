A man was stabbed multiple times and at least 21 people are facing criminal charges after pro-Trump supporters and leftist groups clashed in downtown Washington, following Saturday’s “Million MAGA March.”

D.C. Police said Sunday they recovered seven guns and two officers were injured as pro- and anti-Trump factions brawled.

Thousands of President Trump‘s supporters flocked to downtown D.C. to back his election recount efforts and refusal to concede. While the afternoon was relatively peaceful, punches were exchanged and violence erupted once night fell.

A video posted to social media showed a Trump supporter swinging a megaphone as a weapon as counter-protesters swarmed on him.

Another skirmish broke out as Trump supporters attempted to rip down anti-Trump signs and Black Lives Matters posters hanging from a fence along Lafayette Square across from the White House.

D.C. Police ultimately cleared that area to stop potential future violence.

A man was stabbed multiple times near the intersection of New York Ave. and 11th Street, but the injuries were not life-threatening, D.C. police said. It is not known if he is affiliated with any group.

Leftist agitators allegedly hurled eggs at Trump supporters, stole their pro-Trump signs, hats and banners, lighting them on fire, according to social media videos. One video allegedly showed anti-Trump demonstrators harassing an elderly woman carrying a Trump flag.

The U.S. Park Police said it arrested one person for simple assault.

D.C. police said it made arrests near Freedom Plaza and Black Lives Matter Plaza, the two epicenters for this summer’s racial justice protests in the city.

A preliminary statement from the D.C. police revealed

*One person for assault on a police officer;

*Four arrests for firearms violations;

*Two arrests for simple assault;

*One person for no permit; and

*Two people for disorderly conduct.

It is not known if anyone arrested was part of a specific group. Both the conservative Proud Boys and members of the anarchist Antifa movement were said to be at the event.

The Proud Boys earned a reputation for brawling with leftist protesters based on incidents in New York and other places. The Trump administration has blamed Antifa for the violence that erupted during this summer’s racial justice protests.

Mr. Trump blamed “ANTIFA SCUM” for the chaos, lashing out at the media and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in a series of tweets. The president said Antifa activists waited until the cover of darkness to stir up trouble.

“Radical left ANTIFA SCUM was easily rebuffed today by the big D.C. MAGA Rally crowd, only to return at night, after 99 percent of the crowd had left, to assault elderly people and families. Police got there, but late. Mayor is not doing her job!,” Mr. Trump tweeted just before midnight.

“ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight when 99% were gone to attack innocent #MAGA people. DC Police get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!,” he continued.

The president soon turned his attention to the “silent media,” accusing them of ignoring the violence and retweeting a message from Rep. Lee Zeldin, New York Republican, who claimed there was a “total media blackout” of “abhorrent” attacks against Trump supporters.

“The Silent Media is the Enemy of the People!!!,” Mr. Trump wrote in response to Mr. Zeldin’s tweet.

