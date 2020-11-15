FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Florissant Saturday, but they released few details about the incident.

Police said the shooting on Saturday was related to a domestic incident. Officers responding to the scene found a man dead with a gunshot wound when they arrived.

Florissant Police are still investigating the shooting. They did not immediately release the names of the victim or the suspect.

