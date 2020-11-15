President Trump appeared to acknowledge Sunday that presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden “won” before signaling he will keep fighting, saying he concedes “nothing” because it was a “RIGGED ELECTION.”

All the states have been called for either Mr. Trump or Joseph R. Biden, with the Democrat enjoying a presumptive 306-232 margin in the Electoral College and 5 million vote lead in the popular vote as states certify their results.

“He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING!” Mr. Trump tweeted. “We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”

The tweet came hours after Mr. Trump had written, “He won because the Election was Rigged,” in a tweet raising questions about the poll-watching procedure and vote-tabulating equipment.

Mr. Trump, who basked in the praise of tens of thousands of supporters who flooded Washington, D.C., Saturday, says a mix of software issues and mail-in ballot chicanery cost him the election. His court challenges have largely fallen flat, however.

Mr. Biden’s team is waiting for the General Services Administration to green-light the transition process. So far, it has refused.

Ron Klain, who is poised to be Mr. Biden’s chief of staff, said the GSA decision is critical to kick-start COVID-19 preparations and Mr. Trump’s fuming is irrelevant.

“President Trump’s Twitter feed doesn’t make Joe Biden president or not president, the American people did that,” Mr. Klain told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent, said Sunday the president should come to grips with the results, telling CNN that Mr. Trump’s resistance is “beyond belief in terms of behavior for an American president.”

