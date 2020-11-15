President Trump late Saturday slammed “ANTIFA SCUM”, the media and D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser as pro-Trump supporters and leftist activists violently clashed in Washington.

Scores of Mr. Trump‘s backers marched in downtown D.C. on Saturday afternoon to support his unproven allegations that the presidential election was stolen from him.

While the demonstration, known as the Million MAGA March, was largely peaceful, skirmishes between Trump supporters and counter-protesters broke out as night fell.

More than 20 people were arrested, according to statements from the U.S. Park Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. D.C. Police said two of its officers were injured late Saturday evening.

Mr. Trump blamed Antifa activists for the mayhem, saying they waited until the cover over darkness to stir up trouble.

“Radical left ANTIFA SCUM was easily rebuffed today by the big D.C. MAGA Rally crowd, only to return at night, after 99 percent of the crowd had left, to assault elderly people and families. Police got there, but late. Mayor is not doing her job!,” Mr. Trump tweeted just before midnight.

“ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight when 99% were gone to attack innocent #MAGA people. DC Police get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!,” he continued.

The president soon turned his attention to the “silent media,” accusing them of ignoring the violence and retweeting a message from Rep. Lee Zeldin, New York Republican, who claimed there was a “total media blackout” of “abhorrent” attacks against Trump supporters.

“The Silent Media is the Enemy of the People!!!,” Mr. Trump wrote in response to Mr. Zeldin’s tweet.

The U.S. Park Police said it arrested one person for simple assault.

D.C. police said it made arrests near Freedom Plaza and Black Lives Matter Plaza, the two epicenters for this summer’s racial justice protests in the city.

A preliminary statement from the D.C. police revealed

* One person arrested for assault on a police officer;

* Four arrests for firearms violations;

* Two arrests for simple assault;

* One person arrested for no permit.

* Two people busted or disorderly conduct.

It is not known if anyone arrested was part of a specific group.

D.C. Police said that a man was stabbed multiple times near the intersection of New York Ave. and 11th Street, but the injuries were not life-threatening. It is not known if he is affiliated with any group.

Videos posted to social media showed two groups fighting, but it was unclear from the videos which side the brawlers were on. Onlookers shouted profanities as the fights escalated.

Leftist agitators allegedly hurled eggs at Trump supporters, stole their pro-Trump signs, hats and banners, lighting them on fire, according to social media videos. One video allegedly showed anti-Trump demonstrators harassing an elderly woman carrying a Trump flag.

Members from both right and left groups descended on the city, including the Proud Boys, a conservative group that has brawled in other cities, and supporters of shadowy anarchist Antifa movement.

The Trump administration has blamed Antifa for the violence in Portland and other cities during this summer’s racial justice protests.

