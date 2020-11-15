Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, called for a probe Sunday into Dominion Voting Systems, saying it’s become a national security matter.

The software, which was used in more than two dozen states for the 2020 election, has ties to Venezuela, Mr. Giuliani told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

He said the company has links to the late Venezuela President Hugo Chávez and should never have been contracted in states for the election because it was manipulated in the past to corrupt elections in other countries.

“It was used to cheat in elections in South America,” Mr. Giuliani said. “I can’t imagine you would do that unless you were out of your mind.”

He said there were issues with the software in Michigan and Georgia, two swing states the president won in 2016 but has been projected to lose this year.

Sidney Powell, a defense attorney who represented retired Army Gen. Michael Flynn, also appeared on Fox News with Ms. Bartiromo, saying that CIA Director Gina Haspel should be fired for allowing the software to be used in some states.

“It should never have been installed anywhere,” said Ms. Powell.

She noted that the Trump legal team has a sworn statement from someone who knew exactly how the software worked from the beginning and why it was designed to pause and stop counting votes — which occurred on Election Night. She said the pause allows votes to be manipulated, including just one race instead of whole ballots.

“That was the same play that worked in other countries,” Ms. Powell said. “It’s like drag and drop, whatever you want, wherever you want.”

