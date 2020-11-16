RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a woman who was shot outside a nightclub in North Carolina.

Christopher Deandre Gregg and Daron Fitzgerald Pouncy were booked into jail Sunday, two days after the fatal shooting of Maya Elaine Rogers in Raleigh, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release.

Responding officers found Rogers, 25, with serious injuries by the nightclub, Paris Lounge, on Friday. She was then transported to a hospital, where she died.

Gregg, 20, has been charged with murder while Pouncy, 22, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and possession of firearm by a felon.

It was not immediately clear if both men had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

