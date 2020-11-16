Former President Barack Obama says he takes President Trump‘s refusing to concede the 2020 election seriously but that Mr. Trump isn’t going to be able to deny reality forever.

“I take it seriously. I don’t think he’ll be successful in denying reality,” Mr. Obama, who just released a new book, told NPR in an interview released Monday.

The former president, who campaigned hard for presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden, pointed out that some Republicans are saying that Mr. Biden will be the next president and that there should be an orderly transition.

“I’m distressed that you haven’t seen more Republican leadership make this clear because the amount of time that’s being lost in this transition process has real-world effects,” Mr. Obama said. “Look, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. We’re in the middle of an economic crisis. We have serious national security issues.”

Multiple media outlets called the race for Mr. Biden on Nov. 7, several days after Election Day.

As it stands, Mr. Biden holds a projected 306-232 lead over Mr. Trump in the Electoral College and leads the president by more than 5.5 million votes in the popular vote, though many states still need to certify their election results. It takes 270 electoral votes to clinch the presidency.

The president’s team has launched a flurry of legal challenges to the results, and the General Services Administration hasn’t yet acknowledged Mr. Biden as the apparent winner, which would unlock additional resources for the transition.

Mr. Trump said on Twitter Sunday morning that Mr. Biden “won” because the election was rigged before later saying that he was not conceding.

Late Sunday, Mr. Trump said he, not Mr. Biden, won the election.

