SALT LAKE CITY — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams has conceded in his bid to win re-election against former NFL player Burgess Owens.

McAdams, the state’s only congressional Democrat, conceded in an online news conference Monday afternoon.

The Associated Press has not yet determined a winner in the closely watched race in the suburban suburban Salt Lake City congressional district.

Owens is a Republican who has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump. Owens is a frequent Fox News guest who has come under scrutiny for other media appearances linked to QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory that has increasingly crept into politics.

His spokesman has said Owens doesn’t believe in the theory.

McAdams is a moderate who was part of the so-called blue wave that won control of the U.S. House for the Democrats in 2018. He has focused on kitchen-table issues and occasionally bucked party leadership, though he did vote to impeach the president.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.