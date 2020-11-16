MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) - A man who fired at deputies in central Florida was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment for his injuries on Monday, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man fired at deputies in Mulberry, Florida, with one deputy suffering a minor injury to his arm. The deputies returned fire, striking the man, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office provided no further details to local media early Monday.

