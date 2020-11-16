Rep. Cheri Bustos announced Monday that she tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating.

The Illinois Democrat, a member of House party leadership, urged the public to continue taking precautions in public as coronavirus cases spike across the country.

We must all continue to be vigilant in following public health best practices: wear a mask, practice social distancing, get your flu shot and wash your hands.



The only way we will get this pandemic under control is by working together. — Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) November 16, 2020

Ms. Bustos served as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair during the 2020 campaign cycle.

Two other House lawmakers announced Monday they taking health precautions this week.

Republican Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan said he tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms and is helping to contact trace with anyone he might have exposed.

Meanwhile, Rep. Mark Pocan, Wisconsin Democrat, revealed that he has been in self-quarantine since November 10th after his mother, who he helped move into a nursing home, tested positive for the virus. He said tested negative on Friday and will test again at the end of this week.

At least 20 members of Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak began. House Democratic leadership implemented a proxy system to help combat the spread on Capitol Hill, which was officially extended until the end of the year on Monday.

The House is reconvening for votes Monday evening, the first time since the election and both parties will be electing their respective leadership teams later this week.

