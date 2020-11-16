Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said Monday that the “physical disputes” at weekend protests over the results of the 2020 general election are not typical for the United States.

“The worst of it … was to see our country having those types of physical disputes over an election — that’s something we attribute to other countries across the world. We don’t see that in the United States, so that was the worst for me,” Chief Newsham said during a press conference.

At least three pro-Trump rallies — the MAGA Million March, the March for Trump and the March for 45 — drew thousands to Freedom Plaza on Saturday. The supporters back Mr. Trump’s refusal to concede the election to presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden amid claims of widespread voter fraud.

The afternoon demonstrations were largely peaceful, but violence with counterprotesters erupted at night. Chief Newsham said he was “impressed” with the police department’s ability to prevent what could have been “more conflicts.”

“We always prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” the police chief said. “The size of the crowd is really not the issue … it’s how the folks in the crowds behave.”

Chief Newsham said the protests resulted in “very little property damage,” but 21 people were arrested, eight firearms were recovered, four police officers were injured, and one person was stabbed.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson did not immediately respond to email requests sent Monday for comment on whether the police department incurred extra overtime expenses for the weekend protests.

The mayor recently sent a request to the council to redistribute nearly $43 million in current budget funds that will be largely used to cover officer overtime expenses from protests over the summer. The council recently responded with concerns over the proposal, arguing the money could be spent elsewhere.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.