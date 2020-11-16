In court documents, they’re known simply as Victim A and Victim B.

They’re both girls, one was about 16 and the other about 10 when they were smuggled early last year out of Guatemala and to the U.S. where, according to American authorities, a man and a woman used them to pretend to be families.

For the adults, that subterfuge earned them a pass into the U.S. For the two girls, it meant abuse.

The younger girl was ordered to sweep the house and feed and change a newborn — and was beaten with a belt and a phone charging cord when she didn’t obey. The older girl told police she was forced to work as a roofer and then in a factory, becoming the sole provider while the fake “parents” took it easy.

The man who posed as her father, Santos Ac-Salazar, has already pleaded guilty in Illinois court to a child abuse charge, while his partner, Olga Choc-Laj, is slated to go on trial soon in Kane County. Now they also face federal forced-labor charges.

“This is a lose, lose, lose scenario. Everyone gets the misery,” said Ronald D. Vitiello, who has served as chief of the Border Patrol and acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The case highlights the other side of the family separation issue that’s riven the country in recent years.

Most of the attention has gone to the Trump administration‘s zero-tolerance border policy, which stepped up prosecutions in 2018 of parents who jumped the border with children. There are no family facilities in federal jails, so the children were separated — and the government didn’t have a good plan to reunite them.

Hundreds of children remained separated as of last month.

But there’s another group of children like Victim A and Victim B, who ended up separated from parents — sometimes borrowed, sometimes outright sold, to illegal immigrants looking to make the trip north from Central America, who need them to portray themselves as a family.

According to Homeland Security records, there were at least 432 fake families during a five-month period last year. And that’s just the ones that were detected at the border. The Illinois case was missed, and only discovered after a neighbor in Chicago reported the abuse.

“Kids are being separated every single day, not from the U.S. government but from parents,” Mark Morgan, acting commissioner at Customs and Border Protection and a former acting ICE chief, told reporters last month. “We see this tragedy happening to the kids and we’re not talking about that enough.”

Both sets of children are symptoms of the same problem: U.S. policies that give special treatment to illegal immigrant children and families, winning quick release and the chance to disappear into the shadows.

Abandoned

Children who show up without parents are known in government-speak as Unaccompanied Alien Children, or UACs.

Under the confusing logic of U.S. law, if UACs they are from Mexico, they can be quickly deported. But if they are from Central America or farther afield, they are admitted and the government tries to find homes for them here.

A federal judge in 2015 ruled that same policy should apply to children who show up with parents, too. She ordered release within about 20 days — too short to finish their immigration hearings.

Thus was born the so-called “family loophole,” which sparked a surge of hundreds of thousands of adults and children rushing the border over the last five years.

Smugglers and parents in Central America quickly figured out that bringing a child meant quick release, and a chance to disappear.

Sometimes the children still come alone.

Last month Border Patrol agents near Brownsville, Texas, watched on cameras as a smuggler rafted four illegal immigrant children across the Rio Grande, left them on the banks of the U.S. side, and then took off back across the river.

Agents rushed to the spot and found the four. They were two sets of siblings from Honduras and Guatemala, ages 4, 5, 6 and 7, and they were wet and shivering. Someone had written names and phone numbers for relatives in the U.S. on their clothing, assured the government would complete the smugglers’ journey.

Days later, agents working near Hidalgo came across a group who’d just been rafted over the river. Most were children, including one 7-month-old baby from Honduras, who was being carried by a 13-year-old sibling. They were carrying birth certificates proving the relationship. Their mother had abandoned them three weeks before, authorities said.

Used as forced labor

The Illinois fake family takes those stories to another level.

According to court documents, the older girl, “Victim A,” decided she wanted to come to the U.S. and contacted a smuggler in Guatemala, who connected her with Ms. Choc-Laj. They arrived at the U.S. border in February 2019, along with more than 36,000 other adults and children that month who claimed to be family.

They used bogus identities and were processed and released from custody after being given a Notice to Appear, the official summons for deportation proceedings. To migrants, the NTA is also known as a “permiso,” or “free pass.”

They ended up in Florida, where Ms. Choc-Laj put Victim A to work as a roofer, according to the court filings, then grabbed all the teen’s earnings, saying the money was going to pay back the smuggler.

The girl said she asked to go to school but Ms. Choc-Laj told her she had to work, and the youth was too “scared” of the woman to cross her. She was let go from the roofer’s job after a few weeks when the business said she was too young to work. The court documents did not mention whether the business was concerned over her legal status.

She and Ms. Choc-Laj then went to Aurora, Illinois, and Ac-Salazar joined them in May 2019, arriving with the younger girl, “Victim B.” They all moved to a home together, where the younger girl was put to work cleaning, washing clothes and cooking.

“If [the girls] did not do those chores, Ac-Salazar and Choc-Laj would ‘get mad’ at them,” wrote HSI Special Agent Tristan Stanger. The two adults also beat the younger girl with a belt and a cell phone charging cord, the court documents allege.

When Ms. Choc-Laj gave birth to a baby boy last October, the two girls were told they had to feed him and change his diapers. The adults didn’t help — and they both stopped working, forcing the older girl to be the breadwinner for all of them at $360 a week.

The teen said she asked to leave but was told she had to stay until she paid off the smuggling fees for herself and the adults. They kept her in line by threatening to report her to the police for being an illegal immigrant, and refused to give her a cell phone or internet access. They even blocked her from calling her family in Guatemala.

A woman who babysat for the family — an illegal immigrant herself — reported the abuse of the younger girl, which is when Aurora police swooped in.

Since the case showed signs of human trafficking, they contacted ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations.

During an interview with ICE Ms. Choc-Laj admitted she was placed with the teen girl so they could show up at the border together, portray themselves as a family and get quickly released.

Ac-Salazar, in his own ICE interview, denied he using the 11-year-old for smuggling purposes, and insisted he had adopted her. The ICE agent who wrote the federal complaint pointedly noted that the birth certificate Ac-Salazar used didn’t mention any adoption and was dated April 30, 2019 — just 10 days before they jumped the border.

The Washington Times reached out to lawyers for both Ac-Salazar and Ms. Choc-Laj. One didn’t respond to an inquiry, while the other responded but didn’t provide any comment.

Future surge

The two girls in the case appear to have won temporary victim visas to keep them in the country while the cases are proceeding.

It’s impossible to say how many more cases like the two girls are out there, undetected.

ICE, using DNA testing, did manage to flag 432 fake families at the border between July and November last year, at the tail end of the migrant surge. That was about a quarter of all cases in Operation Double Helix, the voluntary DNA pilot program.

“It’s bad enough that perhaps tens of thousands people have been released into the United States in recent years on the basis of a fraudulent relationship with a child, but it’s horrific when the child abuse goes beyond being used as an entry prop to more serious forms of servitude like this,” said Jessica Vaughan, policy studies director at the Center for Immigration Studies.

She praised the Trump administration for proposing a new rule that would allow DNA to be taken from a broader range of illegal immigrants, which could sniff out more fraudulent families at the border.

Ms. Vaughan also lauded the cooperation between police in Aurora and ICE.

Aurora says it generally follows a non-cooperation policy with ICE on deportation, prohibiting use of any resources to “support ICE in its enforcement activities.”

But that wall of separation doesn’t extend to trafficking investigations, where the city does cooperate with Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of ICE that operates separately from Enforcement and Removal Operations, the deportation arm.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.