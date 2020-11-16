The recount in Georgia has found that more than 2,600 votes in one conservative county were never tabulated.

According to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, more than 2,600 ballots in Floyd County were not counted because a county election official didn’t upload a ballot-scanning machine’s memory card.

Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting systems manager, said Floyd County’s elections director should resign over such “an amazing blunder.”

“It’s not an equipment issue. It’s a person not executing their job properly,” he told the Journal Constitution. “This is the kind of situation that requires a change at the top of their management side.”

According to the AJC, the blunder cost President Trump about 800 net votes — 1,643 of the new votes were for him and 865 for former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

Mr. Trump trailed Mr. Biden by about 14,000 votes statewide before the hand recount began.

Luke Martin, chairman of the Floyd County Republican Party, said the newly found votes had been cast in person during early voting at the Floyd County Administration Building.

