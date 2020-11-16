Michigan Republican lawmakers are calling for the impeachment of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her latest round of harsh coronavirus-related restrictions.

“Today, myself and a growing list of Michigan Legislators have decided that @GovWhitmer has crossed the line and will be calling for #ImpeachWhitmer hearings,” Mr. Maddock wrote on Twitter. “The list of violations is long and the call is overdue.”

In a separate Facebook post, Mr. Maddock listed a bill of particulars against Ms. Whitmer, who had much of an earlier round of restrictions struck down by state court.

According to the post, Ms. Whitmer has:

• Ignored court orders.

• Violated our Constitutional rights.

• Completely ignored due process and the legislature.

• Weaponized contract tracing databases to aid Democrat campaigns.

• Using our kids as political pawns and denied special needs students who depend on the services that occur during in-person classes.

• Caused the unnecessary death of thousands of our vulnerable elderly who died alone and scared in nursing homes.”

“I’ve listed the first things that come to my mind. What did I miss?” Mr. Maddock wrote at the conclusion of the post.

The post also named four existing and three incoming state House members and two senators as backing the impeachment effort. Both the state House and Senate have slight Republican majorities, 58-52 and 22-16 respectively.

In a Monday tweet, Mr. Maddock doubled down on his calls and tagged President Trump.

“Michiganders have been beaten down for too long. Restaurants losing dine-in customers watching their life’s work circle the drains. Thank you to my fellow legislators who are calling for impeachment hearings,” he wrote.

Ms. Whitmer’s press secretary called the effort unscientific partisanship and said the state is in a public health emergency.

“Governor Whitmer doesn’t have any time for partisan politics or people who don’t wear masks, don’t believe in science, and don’t have a plan to fight this virus,” Tiffany Brown said. “Right now, she is focused on saving lives.”

Ms. Whitmer has ordered numerous restrictions on social and economic life starting Wednesday. According to TV station WJRT in Flint, they include:

• All in-person high school and college classes will be suspended. Younger students can continue meeting in person if their local school districts choose.

• Movie theaters, bowling centers, ice rinks, bingo halls, casinos will be closed entirely.

• Restaurants will not be able to offer dine-in service, but they can continue drive-through and carryout service.

• Group fitness classes and non-professional organized sports must pause.

• Everyone who can work from home should do so.”

