Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden said Monday that “more people may die” if the Trump administration doesn’t cooperate on a transition of power by working with his team on a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

“More people may die if we don’t coordinate,” Mr. Biden said as he spoke about the economy from Wilmington, Delaware.

Mr. Biden said business and labor leaders agreed that the sooner Mr. Biden‘s transition team gets a plan from the Trump administration, the sooner things can move forward on a vaccine distribution plan.

Mr. Biden hailed as “great news” recent positive developments on vaccine candidates from Pfizer and Moderna.

He said he wouldn’t hesitate to take a vaccine once the scientific community signs off on one.

“Getting a vaccine and a vaccination, though, are two different things,” Mr. Biden said. “Everyone [on] our Zoom today agreed that the sooner we have access to the administration’s distribution plan, the sooner this transition would smoothly move forward.”

Mr. Biden had huddled on Monday with the CEOs of several top companies and leaders of a handful of major union groups.

The business leaders included General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Microsoft President and CEO Satya Nadella, and Target CEO Brian Cornell.

The labor leaders included AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, United Auto Workers (UAW) President Rory Gamble, and Service Employees International Union (SEIU) President May Kay Henry.

Mr. Biden joked that he deserved a Nobel prize for being able to gather the corporate and labor leaders together for a single briefing.

With COVID-19 cases spiking across the U.S., Mr. Biden also warned of a “dark winter.”

“Things are going to get much tougher before they get easier,” he said.

Mr. Biden twice urged Congress to take up a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package that the Democrat-led House passed earlier this year.

The package is dead on arrival in the GOP-controlled Senate and congressional negotiators have not been able to strike a narrower deal with the Trump administration on another round of COVID-19 relief.

Mr. Biden urged people to wear masks and said public health experts have suggested that people limit their upcoming Thanksgiving gatherings to between five and 10 people.

“Think about this — there should be no group of more than 10 people inside the home,” he said. “That’s what they’re telling me.”

Mr. Biden also slammed Scott Atlas, one of President Trump’s coronavirus advisers, for suggesting that people “rise up” against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new COVID-19 restrictions.

“What the hell is the matter with these guys?” he said. “What is the matter with them?”

Ms. Whitmer was the target of a foiled kidnapping and assassination plot by members of a militia group who were apparently upset about her COVID-related restrictions.

Mr. Atlas said he would never endorse or incite violence against anyone.

The General Services Administration has not formally acknowledged Mr. Biden as the “apparent” winner of the election, which would unlock additional resources for the transition.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said earlier Monday that the administration has already publicized information on their vaccine distribution playbook.

“Once GSA determines that there is, if there is, a transition to do we will ensure that it’s cooperative and professional,” Mr. Azar said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

He said they’ll be in touch with Mr. Biden‘s team “when and if it’s appropriate to do that.”

