LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in an exchange of gunfire outside a Las Vegas home.

Police say the shooting occurred around 4:15 a.m. Monday near Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue. A woman who lives in the home told investigators she was afraid a male co-worker was following her and had another man walk her to her door.

According to Lt. Ray Spencer, the male co-worker showed up and the woman and the other man ran inside. The co-worker then fired one round into the door. The other man was also armed and returned fire through the door. The bullet hit the co-worker.

Police arrived on the scene and found him outside and pronounced him dead.

Spencer says the woman alleged her co-worker had been by her home before and was told to leave. Police are still trying to gather information on their work relationship.

The suspect’s name was not released.

