House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for unity in her caucus on Monday as Democrats look to transition to a new term in the majority.

Mrs. Pelosi emphasized her message of caucus cohesion as Democrats look to secure key Senate seats in Georgia and try to pass a large-scale coronavirus package all before the next Congress begins.

“There is a great deal at stake in the next two months. The differences between the Democrats and the Republicans are great, especially in how we respect the health and well-being of America’s working families. In this fight, we must work as a team,” she wrote in a new letter to Democrats.

“We advocate because we believe we can convince others of our point of view. If we advocate to unify, we can prevail,” she added.

Democrats are set to retain control over the House next term, but it will be with a slimmer majority as House Republicans toppled several frontline members and diversified their own caucus.

With Republicans making gains in the House and holding on to several vulnerable Senate seats, Democrats on opposing ends of the party have turned the blame on each other.

More moderate members from frontline districts blamed liberal messaging that they feel the party didn’t do enough to counter, while those on the far-left blamed poor campaign tactics — with much of the fighting spilling out onto social media and the press.

In her letter to the caucus, Mrs. Pelosi reminded her members that it’s vital for their party to “build consensus” and work together on legislation that is “respectful of the thinking and values of all Members.”

The House is reconvening for votes Monday evening, the first time since the election, and both parties will be electing their respective leadership teams later this week.

