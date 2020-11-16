The public can now vote on a name for the male giant panda cub born this year at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

The cub, now 9.2 pounds, will be officially named on Nov. 23, 100 days after its birth, per tradition. The public can vote on four possible names for the cub, and the name that receives the most votes will be bestowed on the cub.

The possible names “reflect the extraordinary circumstances under which this cub was born” and celebrate the efforts made to conserve the giant panda species, the zoo said. The four names are:

Fu Zai (fu-tzai), prosperous boy

Xiao Qi ji (shiau-chi-ji), little miracle

Xing Fu (shing-fu), happy and prosperous

Zai Zai (tzai-tzai), a traditional Chinese nickname for a boy

Voters can select their favorite name from Monday to Friday on the zoo’s website and are limited to one vote per day.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.