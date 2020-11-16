MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) - A man was shot and killed by a police officer in Meredith, the New Hampshire attorney general said.

The man, David Donovan, 35, was shot by a Meredith police officer on Sunday night and died after being taken to a hospital. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Three other people at the scene were hurt before police arrived, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said. One was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

No officers were hurt and there is no threat to the public, MacDonald said.

The name of the officer was not released.

Police are investigating.

