The Trump campaign is pushing back against allegations it had to slim down its Pennsylvania lawsuit in which more than 680,000 ballots are at issue.

In a statement Monday, President Trump’s campaign said The Washington Post ran a story claiming his lawyers dropped a claim in its lawsuit challenging nearly 700,000 ballots they say were illegally processed.

The campaign, instead, says lawyers decided to restructure the lawsuit to focus on Equal Protection claims, but the 682,479 ballot figure is still part of the legal battle.

“We are still arguing that 682,479 ballots were counted illegally, in secret,” said Tim Murtaugh, the campaign’s communications director. “Our poll watchers were denied meaningful access to watch the vote counting and we still incorporate that claim in our complaint.

“Unfortunately, fake news activists rushed to print their clickbait headlines, apparently without even reading the lawsuit,” he added. “That’s lazy journalism at best, but more likely intentionally misleading.”

The statement comes after reports broke Monday, suggesting the number of ballots being contested dropped to below 70,000 — a number put forward by a lawyer for the Democratic Party in a story published by The Associated Press.

