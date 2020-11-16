President Trump fired a shot across the bow of first-term Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday, questioning his potential reelection after the Republican governor advocated a smooth transition for presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

“Who will be running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio? Will be hotly contested!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. DeWine plans to run for reelection in 2022. He said Sunday that the Trump administration should begin cooperating with Mr. Biden’s team on a transition “for the sake of the country.”

Mr. Trump has not conceded the election. His legal team is contesting the results in several states where the margin was close.

Ohio wasn’t one of those states. The president won Ohio by 8 percentage points, 53 percent to 45 percent.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also has aspirations for governor, but has been expected to wait until 2026.

Former Rep. Jim Renacci of Ohio, a Republican, criticized Mr. DeWine over the weekend for “crippling small business,” in reference to another possible coronavirus lockdown.

When Mr. DeWine said last week that the country should consider Mr. Biden as president-elect, Mr. Renacci tweeted, “Shame on DeWine. Trump voters won’t forget this…”

