Even after the National Defense Authorization Act — signed into law almost a year ago — pumped more than $730 billion into the Department of Defense, analysts at the Washington, D.C.-based Heritage Foundation said they reached a “troubling conclusion” about the state of the U.S. military and its ability to defend U.S. national interests.

In their “2021 Index of U.S. Military Strength,” released Tuesday, Heritage Foundation researchers rated the overall U.S. military posture as “marginal.”

Heritage also broke down its analysis by service branch.

The Army was a mixed bag, receiving credit for its efforts to rebuild readiness in recent months. However, the Army can currently field only 35 brigade combat teams rather than the 50 BCTs necessary to defend American interests — earning them a “weak” rating for capacity.

The Heritage Foundation ranked the Navy as marginal but said it was trending toward a “weak” ranking because its current fleet of 300 aging ships and overstretched shipyards is simply inadequate.

The Marine Corps received a “marginal” rating in the 2021 rating — an increase from the “weak” ranking it received last year. However, that was because the index lowered the scoring criteria rather than any systemic improvements, Heritage Foundation officials said.

The Air Force scores ‘marginal’ in readiness in the 2021 index — the same grade it received last year. A sustained pilot deficit contribute to the assessment, analysts said.

The findings come as America’s key adversaries — especially China and Russia —have made clear advances in their military capabilities, Heritage Foundation officials said.

“We hope that this report card on the U.S. armed forces helps decision-makers to be better informed and helps citizens to hold their elected representatives accountable for providing adequately for our nation’s defense,” said Heritage Foundation President Kay C. James.

