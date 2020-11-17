Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., New Jersey Democrat, demanded Tuesday that the Justice Department investigate and potentially prosecute President Trump and his “entire” administration next year.

“Donald Trump along with his worst enablers must be tried for their crimes against our nation and Constitution,” Mr. Pascrell said. “Importantly, any further abuse of the sacred pardon power to shield criminals would itself be obstruction of justice, and any self-pardons would be illegal.”

Mr. Pascrell said “the entire Trump administration” must be fully investigated by DOJ and “any other relevant offices” in 2021.

He said Mr. Trump and members of his administration have committed “innumerable crimes” against the United States.

“He was rightly impeached by the House of Representatives,” Mr. Pascrell said. “He has engaged in treachery, in treason. He has all but given up on governing and protecting our nation and if he had a shred of dignity he would resign today.”

Mr. Pascrell, a member of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, has been one of the most vocal House Democrats in Congress’s fight to get Mr. Trump to release his tax returns.

Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden said during the campaign that he would want his Justice Department to operate independently.Mr. Biden said in September that his Justice Department would be “totally independent of me.”

“I’m not going to pursue prosecuting anybody,” Mr. Biden said then. “I’m going to do what the Justice Department says should be done and not politicize it.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.