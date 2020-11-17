Sen. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa is quarantining after being exposed to the coronavirus.

“I learned today that I’ve been exposed to the coronavirus, the 87-year-old Republican said Tuesday in a statement. “I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results.

“I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy,” he said.

Mr. Grassley is chair of the Senate Finance Committee and has served in the Senate since 1981 He is second on the seniority list in the Senate behind Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont.

