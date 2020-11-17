The announcement that presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden would hit the hustings in Georgia was greeted with less than fanfare from candidates in the runoff election for U.S. Senate.

It sounded more like crickets.

Neither the campaigns nor the respective state party offices offered comment after the announcement this week from Ron Klain, who Mr. Biden tapped for the White House chief of staff job, that the big guy planned to stump for Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

“We’re going to work hard to help win those Senate seats,” Mr. Klain said. “I think you’ll see the president-elect campaign down there as we’re getting closer to election day. We’re going to put people, money, resources down there to help our two good candidates win.”

Georgia politicos are divided on whether Mr. Biden’s strong showing in the Peach State was driven by his popularity or antipathy for Mr. Trump.

The too-close-to-call race in Georgia is currently undergoing a hand recount with results expected Friday.

Unofficial results showed Mr. Biden ahead of Mr. Trump by about 14,000 votes or a 0.3% margin.

If Mr. Biden’s edge holds, he would become the first Democrat to win Georgia since 1992.

In the runoffs, Mr. Ossoff will square off against Republican Sen. David Perdue and Mr. Warnock takes on Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. If the Democrats win both races, they would clinch a 50-50 split in the Senate and control the chamber with presumptive Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

Republican messaging in the runoff stressed that GOP victories would provide an essential check on what they depict as a radical left-wing agenda for a Biden administration and Democratic-run House.

They claim Mr. Ossoff and Mr. Warnock would be pawns of a majority led by Sen. Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, and would provide the votes need to pass tax hikes and sweeping climate change laws.

Democrats insist Mr. Schumer is not on the ballot.

The two Democrats contend that they are offering moderate agendas. They are running on their support of Obamacare and opposition to what they characterize as Republican attempts to strip health care insurance from people with pre-existing conditions.

However, joining Mr. Biden on the stump may cement the image of Mr. Ossoff and Mr. Warnock offering an unchecked Democratic majority in Washington.

Conversely, it isn’t clear if Ms. Loeffler and Mr. Perdue would welcome rallies in Georgia by President Donald Trump, who is fighting the election in courtrooms across the country.

Before the Nov. 3 election, both of the Republican candidates ran on their strong support of Mr. Trump and his agenda.

Mr. Perdue fell just shy of the 50% threshold required to avoid a runoff. He finished with 49.7% to Mr. Ossoff’s 48%. A Libertarian candidate, Shane Hazel, pulled in the remaining vote.

Ms. Loeffler beat back a challenge from the right by Republican Rep. Doug Collins in a jungle-style special election. Now she’s in a one-on-one showdown with Mr. Warnock and she appears to hold a slight edge in the polls.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.