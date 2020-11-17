The Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to delay upcoming oral arguments in a case that could give them access to secret grand jury material redacted from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

In a letter filed with the court, lawyers for the Democrats say with a new Congress and presumptive president-elect Joseph R. Biden set to take over in January, a “newly constituted” committee will decide if it wishes to pursue the materials.

Oral arguments are scheduled for Dec. 2

The grand jury materials could shed new light on Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election and President Trump’s response to the probe.

Several top Trump aides testified before Mr. Mueller’s grand jury, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, according to media reports.

Democrats had initially sought the material in 2019 as part of its investigation into whether Mr. Trump obstructed the Mueller probe. A 448-page report issued by Mr. Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether the president’s efforts to fire him amounted to obstruction.

A federal appeals court had ordered the materials to be turned over, but the Supreme Court earlier this year granted the Trump administration’s request to take the case and blocked release of the documents.

The Justice Department, arguing on behalf of the Trump administration, has insisted that federal law prohibits releasing grand jury material to protect individuals’ privacy.

