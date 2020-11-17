Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden rolled out more senior-level staff hires on Tuesday, tapping campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, and longtime aide Steve Ricchetti, among others, for top roles in the White House.

Mr. Biden is pressing forward with aspects of the presidential transition as President Trump fights the election results in a handful of states where the margins were close.

Mr. Biden said the new hires “bring diverse perspectives and a shared commitment to tackling these challenges and emerging on the other side a stronger, more united nation.”

Ms. O’Malley Dillon is set to serve as deputy chief of staff.

She was elevated to campaign manager in March after Mr. Biden seized control of the 2020 Democratic primary contest with strong showings on Super Tuesday and several primaries on March 10.

Ms. O’Malley Dillon had served as former Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s 2020 presidential campaign manager and had held top roles in former President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

Mr. Biden announced longtime adviser Ron Klain as his chief of staff last week.

Mr. Richmond will serve as a senior advisor and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. He said Tuesday he plans to resign from his solidly Democratic congressional seat before Jan. 20.

A past chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Mr. Richmond could serve as one of the bridges between Mr. Biden and the House, where Democrats will have a diminished majority next year.

“The election is over. Joe Biden won in a landslide. The people have spoken, and it’s time to move on,” the congressman said Tuesday.

Mr. Ricchetti, the 2020 Biden campaign chairman, will be a counselor to the president.

Mr. Ricchetti, who spent much of his lengthy career in Washington, D.C. as a lobbyist, was Mr. Biden’s chief of staff when the presumptive president-elect was vice president.

Mike Donilon, a longtime adviser and chief strategist for Mr. Biden’s 2020 campaign, will be a senior advisor.

Dana Remus, the campaign’s general counsel, will be counsel to Mr. Biden.

Julie Rodriguez, a deputy campaign manager, will be director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Annie Tomasini, Mr. Biden’s traveling chief of staff, is set to become the director of Oval Office operations.

Mr. Biden’s transition team also announced some senior staff for his wife Jill Biden, who is set to become the first lady.

Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon, a former U.S. Ambassador to Uruguay during the Obama administration, was announced as chief of staff to Ms. Biden.

Anthony Bernal, a deputy campaign manager, is set to be a senior advisor to Ms. Biden.

Multiple media outlets projected Mr. Biden as the winner of the election on Nov. 7.

He currently holds a projected 306-232 lead in the Electoral College and leads Mr. Trump by more than 5.6 million votes in the national popular vote, according to unofficial results. It takes 270 electoral votes to clinch the presidency.

The General Services Administration has declined to recognize Mr. Biden as the apparent winner, which would unlock additional resources for his team during the transition.

Mr. Trump said this week that Mr. Biden “won” the election because it was rigged. He later said that Mr. Biden won only in the eyes of the “fake news media” before saying he, not Mr. Biden, won the election.

