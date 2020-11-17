Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tightened coronavirus-related restrictions Tuesday, including limiting hours at dining establishments and reducing capacity at a number of businesses.

Under the new order effective at 5 p.m. Friday, dine-in services at bars, restaurants and other establishments must close by 10 p.m. each day. Additionally, fans will not be allowed at professional or collegiate events, and capacity at many businesses will be reduced to 50%.

Businesses that must limit capacity include retail, organizations, religious institutions, personal services, bowling alleys, pool halls, skating rinks, fitness centers and social clubs.

Recent contact tracing data shows a “large uptick” in new infections linked to exposure in bars and restaurants, and Mr. Hogan said increasing reports show “compliance with public health protocols drops dramatically later in the evening.”

“This is not the flu, it’s not fake news, it’s not going to magically disappear just because we’re all tired of it and we want our normal lives back,” Mr. Hogan said during a press conference. “We are in a war right now, and the virus is winning.”

The Maryland Department of Health also issued orders including prohibiting hospital visitation until further notice with exceptions for compassionate care, guardians of minors, obstetrics and support for patients with disabilities.

Over the past week, Maryland saw its highest rate of daily new cases since the pandemic started and the average case rate increased by 46%.

As of Tuesday, the state has recorded 169,805 total cases, of which 2,149 are new. The daily case rate is 6.85%, and an additional 26 deaths bring the toll to 4,186.

Virginia also is experiencing a case hike, which prompted Gov. Ralph Northam to announce similar dining and capacity restrictions last Friday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.