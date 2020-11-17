House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his top lieutenants glided to another term leading the chamber’s Republicans on Tuesday.

Their unopposed bids came after House Republicans outperformed pollsters’ expectations on Election Day, picking up at least eight seats.

Mr. McCarthy said with those gains in the House, he aims to chip away control from House Democrats next term.

“Republicans are always focused on putting the people first before politics and we will continue to do that work,” the California lawmaker said at a press conference. “In this next Congress we might not be able to schedule the floor, but we will run the floor.”

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming was reelected as conference chair and Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana was reelected as whip.

Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota was given another term leading the National Republican Congressional Committee, which spearheads the House GOP campaigns.

Other members of GOP leadership include Reps. Gary Palmer of Alabama as policy chair, Mike Johnson of Louisiana as vice chair, and Rich Hudson of North Carolina as secretary.

