Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Tuesday announced that the Palestinian National Authority and Israel are both prepared to strike an agreement to resume diplomatic relations after months of split ties.

The development comes in the wake of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates joining the Abraham Accords, which formalizes diplomatic relations with Israel.

“Israel is ready to commit itself to the signed agreements with us,” Mr. Shtayyeh said during a virtual event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations.

He called the move a “very important step in the right direction,” and that Palestinian officials will resume talks with Israeli officials on financial, health, and political issues.

“Anything that Israel is ready for,” he continued. “The most important thing is that now Israel is saying that they are ready to commit themselves to the signed agreements.”

The Palestinian government suspended ties with Israel back in May in protest of Israel‘s plan to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

Palestinian Minister for Civil Affairs Hussein al-Sheik said in a tweet that his government has received a written letter from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government “declaring commitment to the agreements signed between us and Israel.”

“What happened today is a victory for our Palestinian people,” he continued.

The Israeli government has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

Mr. Shtayyeh welcomed the future in store for presumptive President-elect Joe Biden, who he said will bring a “huge difference” compared to the Trump administration that has prioritized relations with Israel.

“The [Biden] administration is talking about resetting things, resetting international relations, resetting the relationship with China, resetting the relationship with the Middle East,” he said.

“We need somebody to reset things. For us, resetting things with the Palestinians, what we want, frankly, is a bilateral American-Palestinian relationship that is not Israeli-centric.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.