House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Tuesday demanded coronavirus relief negotiations restart this week.

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, and Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, said Senate Republicans’ $500 billion proposals didn’t meet the needs of the current COVID surge.

“Confirmed COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing across the country with reporting averaging over 100,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths per day,” they wrote. “The COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession will not end without our help. It is essential that this bill have sufficient funding and delivers meaningful relief to the many Americans who are suffering.”

During negotiations with the White House that collapsed before the election, Democrats were pushing for a $2.2 trillion package and are sticking with that request now.

Both sides have called for a renewed push on coronavirus relief before the end of the year, but neither have shifted off their opposing top line figures.

