The Defense Department on Tuesday confirmed that the U.S. will significantly cut its military presence in both Afghanistan and Iraq by Jan. 15, drawing down the number of troops in each country to 2,500 and in the process fulfilling a central yet highly controversial foreign policy priority of President Trump.

Speaking at a Pentagon press conference, acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller said the U.S. has accomplished many of the central goals it set out to achieve in the region, including the defeat of the once-mighty Islamic State. He stressed that it is time for American service members to come home, and he pushed back on the notion that the U.S. is opening the door for terrorists to regain major footholds in Afghanistan or Iraq.

“This is consistent with our established plans and strategic objectives, supported by the American people, and does not equate to a change in U.S. policy or objectives,” he said in brief remarks.

“Let us remind those who question our resolve or may seek to interfere with this prudent, well-planned and coordinated transition that the United States armed forces remain committed to protecting the safety and security of the American people and supporting our like-minded allies worldwide,” Mr. Miller said. “If the forces of terror … begin a deliberate campaign to disrupt our efforts, we stand ready to apply the capabilities required to thwart them.”

The move comes over vehement objections from leading lawmakers on Capitol Hill — including many powerful Republicans — and other critics who say that U.S. national security could suffer as a result of the moves. Even NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg signaled his opposition to the move on Tuesday and warned that terrorist attacks against America and its allies could result from a premature exit from Afghanistan.

But Pentagon officials mostly brushed off those concerns. They said that military leadership is in agreement that the troop cuts make sense and will not negatively impact U.S. national security, and they also stressed that America will maintain a strong enough military presence abroad to address any threats that arise.

“Can we maintain a force posture in Afghanistan that permits us to carry out our mission with our allies and partners?” a senior Defense Department official told reporters on a conference call Tuesday. “The answer to that is affirmatively yes, we can.”

Recent Pentagon assessments have warned that al Qaeda and the Islamic State both retain a presence in Afghanistan, particularly in remote border regions near Pakistan. But Pentagon officials suggested that did not deter their plans.

“Al Qaeda has been in Afghanistan for decades and the reality is we’d be fools to say they’re going to leave tomorrow,” the senior defense official said.

Getting U.S. forces out of Afghanistan has been a top foreign policy goal for Mr. Trump throughout his four years in office. Last February, the U.S. struck a peace deal with the Taliban that called for the gradual withdrawal of American forces in exchange for security guarantees from the insurgent group.

The U.S. had about 12,000 troops in the country at the time the deal was signed. The figure is now down to 4,500, and the agreement says that all American forces should leave by mid-2021.

The White House has mounted an aggressive push in recent weeks to accelerate the timeline.

There are currently about 3,000 troops in Iraq, meaning the drawdown in that country will be much smaller in scope than the one in Afghanistan.

