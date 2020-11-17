President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has petitioned a federal court in Pennsylvania to allow him to represent the president in a dispute that has oral arguments scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

In a filing Tuesday morning, Mr. Giuliani is asking the court to allow him to practice alongside Marc Scaringi and Brian Caffrey, two Pennsylvania lawyers admitted to practice in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Giuliani’s law license is active in New York.

Generally, lawyers can practice out of state so long as they are accompanied by a locally-licensed attorney, which is referred to as pro hac vice.

The move comes in a challenge to more than 600,000 votes in Pennsylvania as the president hopes to reverse a projected win for presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

On Monday, the president’s counsel asked to withdraw from the case, and his new counsel from Scaringi Law petitioned the judge, asking for the oral arguments to be postponed. They were originally scheduled to occur Tuesday afternoon.

“The President announced Saturday that he has asked Mayor Rudy Giuliani to lead the national legal team, along with local counsel. Our substitution of local counsel is consistent with routine managing of complex litigation,” said Jenna Ellis, legal advisor for the Trump 2020 campaign.

Judge Matthew W. Brann, an Obama appointee, denied the request to postpone the arguments.

“Oral argument will take place as scheduled, tomorrow,” the docket noted later Monday night. “Counsel for the parties are expected to be prepared for argument and questioning.”

