ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man was shot to death in St. Louis’ Hamilton Heights neighborhood, police there said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday along Montclair Avenue, police said. Officials had not released the victim’s name by Tuesday morning.

The fatal shooting marked the city’s fourth homicide since Sunday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Police did not immediately offer details on what may have led to the shooting or whether investigators have any suspects in the case.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.