President Trump and his allies are saying that ballot discrepancies in a county commissioner’s race in Nevada give a boost to their efforts to challenge Mr. Trump’s loss in the state’s presidential contest.

But commissioners in heavily Democratic Clark County certified all the results of the general election on Monday, except for the race for the commission seat in District C, where a special election will be held.

Mr. Trump tweeted of the Clark County case on Monday night, “Big victory moments ago in the State of Nevada. The all Democrat County Commissioner race, on same ballot as President, just thrown out because of large scale voter discrepancy. Clark County officials do not have confidence in their own election security. Major impact!”

Clark County Voter Registrar Joe Gloria told the county commission on Monday that there were 139 ballot discrepancies in the race in which Democrat Ross Miller defeated Republican Stavros Anthony by 10 votes out of the total of 153,162 ballots cast. As a result, the commission voted not to certify that race, and will hear a plan for a special election in December.

Mr. Gloria said there were 936 ballot discrepancies out of 974,185 ballots cast in Clark County overall, or less than one-tenth of 1 percent.

Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden won Nevada’s six electoral votes, defeating Mr. Trump by about 33,000 votes statewide.

Discrepancies include issues with mail ballots, instances in which voters attempt to vote twice, or when the total number of voters who check in at a voting site doesn’t match the total number of ballots cast at that site.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.