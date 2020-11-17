A U.S. attack on Iran would lead to a “crushing” response, an Iranian government spokesperson said Tuesday.

The comments come roughly a week after President Trump reportedly suggested that the U.S. could launch a strike on Iran’s primary nuclear site and asked senior advisers about attacking the Natanz uranium enrichment plant last week.

The president ultimately decided not to go forward with the plans.

“Any action against the Iranian nation would certainly face a crushing response,” spokesperson Ali Rabiei said, as quoted by Reuters.

The reported plans also come ahead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Israel, a country the theocratic leader of Iran has previously called a “cancerous tumor” on the world stage that must be “destroyed.”

Mr. Rabiei said that he doesn’t expect the U.S. to “cause insecurity in the world and in the region.”

