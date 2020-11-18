An independent review of the command climate and culture at Fort Hood is finished and will be released to the public next month, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy said Wednesday.

Senior leadership at the Pentagon is now reviewing the findings and recommendations from the review.

Mr. McCarthy said the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program “hasn’t achieved its mandate to eliminate sexual assaults and sexual harassment by creating a climate that respects the dignity of every member of the Army family.”

The civilian review team went to Fort Hood following the deaths of several soldiers at the post, including Spec. Vanessa Guillen, whose family said she had been a victim of sexual misconduct before she disappeared.

“This topic has captivated the attention of America and our Army leaders and it is abundantly clear — we must do better,” Mr. McCarthy said in a video message to the troops.

Leaders in the Army, regardless of rank, are accountable for what happens in their units and must have the courage to speak up and intervene when they see actions that bring harm to soldiers, Mr. McCarthy said.

“If we do not have the trust of America - nothing else matters,” he said. “It is clear we have significant work to regain our soldiers’ trust in our SHARP program.”

