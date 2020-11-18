Former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson went on the offensive Tuesday against the Rev. Raphael Warnock’s call for “reproductive justice,” arguing that abortion is “not justice.”

Mr. Watson, who played for the University of Georgia before going pro, responded after the Georgia Democratic Senate candidate tweeted that “I will always fight for reproductive justice.”

“Pastor, Equal access to kill a son or daughter is NOT justice,” tweeted Mr. Watson, who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. “JUSTICE is the equitable distribution of punishment AND protection.”

The former NFL standout, who retired earlier this year, has become active in the pro-life movement, serving as executive producer of the 2020 documentary “Divided Hearts of America,” which sought to bring “empathy and understanding to all sides of the abortion debate.”

The pro-choice Warnock, senior pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, has described himself as “an advocate for reproductive justice my entire life,” winning kudos from groups like Planned Parenthood.

“He has called for greater access to birth control and safe, legal abortion — and will fight abortion bans and restrictions in the U.S. Senate,” said Planned Parenthood Votes.

Mr. Warnock is challenging Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the Jan. 5 runoff election, which could determine control of the Senate.

