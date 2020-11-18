“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade argued Wednesday that President Trump should begin coordinating with Democratic rival Joseph R. Biden in light of the latter being set to take his place soon.

Mr. Kilmeade said on the Fox News show that Mr. Trump should reverse course and let Mr. Biden receive briefings, particularly about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic he would face as president.

“I think it’s going to [be] in the country’s best interest, if he starts coordinating on the virus, starts coordinating with security with the Biden team,” Mr. Kilmeade said about Mr. Trump.

Mr. Kilmeade, whose Fox program is regularly watched and mentioned by Mr. Trump, added that a vaccine against the novel coronavirus might be ready soon and will need to safely be made available.

“We need to coordinate on the transportation and implementation, and you’ll see how thorough the planning has been so we don’t drop the ball in a little while,” Mr. Kilmeade added.

Mr. Biden is set to replace Mr. Trump as president on Jan. 20, 2020, after preliminary results from the recent White House race showed the Republican incumbent was defeated and denied a second term.

However, nearly two months until Inauguration Day, Mr. Trump has denied losing his race for reelection and has refused to concede over alleged, unproven claims of voter fraud.

Incoming presidents usually receive access to the same intelligence as the person they are about to replace, but the Trump administration has effectively blocked Mr. Biden from government briefings.

