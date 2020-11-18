Democrats on Wednesday accused U.S. General Services Administrator Emily Murphy of putting lives at risk by delaying the presidential transition process following Joseph R. Biden’s apparent victory.

California Reps. Adam B. Schiff and Eric Swalwell each called out Ms. Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, and urged her to acknowledge that Mr. Biden defeated President Trump.

The congressmen, vocal critics of the Trump administration, raised grave concerns about Ms. Murphy not ascertaining the results of the recent White House race and therefore delaying the transition.

Each of the Democrats spoke out on social media while reacting to a report that said Ms. Murphy, a Republican appointed by Mr. Trump, is “struggling” and feels like she’s in a “no-win situation.”

“Countless public servants have tried to determine how to ethically serve a deeply unethical president. Many have failed, but some have stood up when it mattered,” Mr. Schiff said on Twitter.

Ms. Murphy “can still stand up to protect our democracy,” said Mr. Schiff, the chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. “Because waiting could cost lives. Do the right thing.”

“This isn’t even a close call,” Mr. Swalwell said in response to a report about Ms. Murphy, arguing the presidential transition process needs to begin so Mr. Biden can prepare to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Posting on Twitter, Mr. Swalwell tagged Ms. Murphy’s account on the social media service and said that her inaction will cause more people to die from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“A single person, @GSAEmily, will be responsible for more #COVID19 deaths if she does not acknowledge @JoeBiden as President-Elect. It’s not a lot to ask, as courts, foreign leaders, and 80% of the American people have already done so,” Mr. Swalwell tweeted.

Ms. Murphy had not responded to either of their tweets as of Wednesday afternoon.

The presidential race ended Nov. 3, and multiple news outlets called the contest for Mr. Biden several days later after he was projected to have won the electoral votes needed to become president.

Mr. Trump has not conceded, however, and his administration’s ongoing failure to acknowledged his apparent defeat — including not ascertaining the results of the race – could have major implications.

Indeed, several Republicans have recently said that Mr. Biden should receive briefings as if he is the president-elect, particularly in light of his administration needing info to fight the pandemic.

Brian Kilmeade, a co-host of the Fox News Channel “Fox & Friends” program Mr. Trump favors, said earlier Wednesday that it would be in the nation’s “best interest” for Mr. Biden to receive briefings, meanwhile.

The first cases of COVID-19 detected in the U.S. were reported in January. The nation has since logged over 11 million cases. Those include a quarter-million deaths as of Wednesday, according to NBC.

