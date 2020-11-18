About half of Republicans said they think President Trump “rightfully won” the 2020 election on the belief that state vote counters put their thumb on the scale for presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden, according to polling released Wednesday.

Nearly three-quarters of overall respondents - 73% - said they agreed that Mr. Biden won the election, compared to 5% who said they think Mr. Trump won, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll.

But 52% of Republicans said they think Mr. Trump “rightfully won,” compared to 29% who said the same for Mr. Biden.

About two-thirds of GOP respondents said they were concerned the election was “rigged” - a phrase repeatedly employed by Mr. Trump as he challenges the results - compared to 16% of Democrats and one-third of independents who said the same.

Fifty-five percent of U.S. adults said they think the Nov. 3 presidential election was “legitimate and accurate,” down 7 points from a poll taken shortly after the 2016 election.

Multiple media outlets projected Mr. Biden as the winner on Nov. 7, though many states still need to certify their results.

The Democrat holds a projected 306-232 lead over Mr. Trump in the Electoral College and leads the president by more than 5.7 million votes in the national popular vote, according to unofficial results. It takes 270 electoral votes to clinch the presidency.

Mr. Trump’s team has generally come up empty in the various legal challenges they’ve filed in close states like Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.Mr. Trump has not taken public questions from the press about the results since Election Day.

The survey of 1,346 respondents was taken from Nov. 13-17 and has a “credibility interval” of 5 percentage points.

