Rep. Nancy Pelosi secured the nomination of her fellow House Democrats for reelection to Speaker of the House Wednesday.

The Californian ran unopposed for the position.

Congratulations to @SpeakerPelosi, once again elected by House Democrats to be our fearless leader and nominee for Speaker of the House for the 117th Congress! #DownWithNDP #ForThePeople — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) November 18, 2020

With her party’s nomination locked down, Mrs. Pelosi will need to be elected by a majority of the entire House come January to be officially re-elected as Speaker, and she’s operating with a much slimmer majority than she had for her bid in 2018.

Her top two lieutenants — Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina — also ran unopposed and were reelected Wednesday.

The trio have lead the House Democratic caucus for the past 14 years.

Mrs. Pelosi also agreed to limit her term as speaker to another four years in 2018, teeing up these next two years as potentially her last with the gavel.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, New York Democrat, was also reelected as Democratic Caucus chairman.

House Democrats are conducting their leadership election virtually, due to health concerns.

