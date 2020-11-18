Members of the Squad are demanding that Sen. Lindsey Graham resign his U.S. Senate seat. And the South Carolina Republican loves that.

Two members of the far-left group, and other progressives, say Mr. Graham should resign after Georgia’s secretary of state accused him of coercing him to toss legally cast votes in that state’s razor-thin presidential election.

“It’s time for Lindsey Graham to submit his resignation,” Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat, wrote while retweeting an MSNBC article on the charges.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Michigan Democrat, backed a call by Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington that Mr. Graham “must resign.”

“Lindsey Graham attempted to commit voter fraud. He can’t get away with it. Actions result in consequences. This unethical and possibly illegal action from a sitting U.S. Senator demands a swift consequence,” she said before thanking Ms. Jayapal for making the resignation demand.

Mr. Graham took the demands in stride.

“I must be doing something right when the most radical liberal politicians and media pundits in America are calling for my resignation!” he wrote while posting screenshots of the progressives’ Twitter demands.

“To those who are trying to silence me – you will fail miserably!” he added.

As for the merits of the charges, Mr. Graham said Tuesday on Fox News that he was asking the Georgia elections official questions about ballot systems and how they work.

“I know what I talked to the secretary of state about, and it wasn’t for him to throw out ballots — that was beyond bizarre and ridiculous,” he told primetime host Sean Hannity.

