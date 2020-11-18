Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman compared Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani’s performance in court this week to the exploits of a hapless cartoon lawyer from “The Simpsons” as he predicted that President Trump’s election-related legal efforts aren’t going to amount to much.

“He’s Lionel Hutz, only less qualified at this point,” Mr. Fetterman said on ABC News’ “Powerhouse Politics” podcast in an episode released Wednesday. “That’s really the only way I could describe it.”

Mr. Hutz is the inept, corrupt sometimes-lawyer for the Simpson family on the long-running TV show.

Mr. Giuliani, arguing for the Trump campaign in court in Pennsylvania this week, appeared to have less than a complete grasp on basic law terminology and the details of what exactly Team Trump is arguing.

Mr. Fetterman, a Democrat, said even Mr. Trump knows he’s cooked in his ongoing legal battles and suggested that the president won’t slow down once he’s out of office.

“Everybody knows how this movie’s going to end — everybody knows. Including the president — he knows that,” he said. “He is incredibly well-positioned to run for president again in 2024 — he knows that.

“He is going to use his 90 million followers and he is going to continue to lob chaos into the process after Joe Biden takes over, because why not at this point?” Mr. Fetterman said.

