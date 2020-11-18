New York’s attorney general warned Wednesday of a surge in “revenge porn” during coronavirus, with people in lockdown turning to online ways to be intimate — and then having their activities recorded and potentially posted without their consent.

Letitia James, the attorney general, said they’ve seen an increase in the number of New Yorkers turning to the internet for sexual needs as they try to follow social distancing guidelines.

She issued a checklist for online sex-seekers to be wary of, suggesting they make sure not to have anything in the background that could identify their home or company, and to refrain from including an email address in any images they do take of themselves.

And she suggested hiding faces or other identifying features such as tattoos from images or videos.

“Some users can keep their face off-screen in such images, while others can utilize a blurring or cropping feature,” the attorney general’s office advised.

The office also suggested using dating apps or websites that include “safety features” such as notifications when someone has snapped a screenshot of an image, or an “unsend” function to pull back images.

“Revenge porn is a vicious form of humiliation and control that disproportionately affects women, and we will continue to fight this cruel form of degradation in New York state,” Ms. James said.

Revenge porn often involves someone using collected images to try to extort other things from the victim, including more images or, in some cases, money, under threat of posting the images or sending them to family or friends.

Domestic Violence survivor advocates cheered Ms. James’s warning, saying it was timely given the rush to online avenues for intimacy.

New York last year enacted a law criminalizing revenge porn and giving victims an avenue to sue or civil damages.

