A former Army Green Beret pled guilty Wednesday to conspiring to provide Russian intelligence operatives with U.S. military secrets about his unit’s activities in former Soviet republics.

Peter Rafael Dzibinski Debbins, 45, was charged in August under the federal Espionage Act. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 26, 2021, and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Prosecutors say Debbins began a 15-year relationship with Russian intelligence in 1996 when he was still an ROTC undergraduate at the University of Minnesota.

In 1997, Debbins was assigned a code name by Russian intelligence and signed a statement attesting he wanted to serve the country, according to court documents.

Russian agents encouraged Debbins to join the U.S. Army Special Forces, which he did, rising to the rank of Captain, prosecutors said.

Debbins served in the Army between 1998 and 2005, with the last two years as a Special Forces officer.

In 2008, after leaving the military, Debbins disclosed to Russian intelligence classified information about activities with the special forces. He also provided Russian agents with the names of and information about a number of his former Special Forces team members so they could also be recruited for Russia.

Debbins’ mother and wife are both from Russia, according to an indictment filed earlier this year. The indictment says that Debbins told Russian intelligence he considered himself “a son of Russia” and thought the United States was “too dominant” and “needed to be cut down to size.”

In a handwritten confession filed in court, Debbins wrote that in 1997 he gave Russian intelligence a signed statement saying that “I want to serve Russia.”

“I had a messianic vision for myself in Russia, that I was going to free them from their oppressive government, so I was flattered when they reached out to me,” Debbins wrote.

John C. Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security, said Debbins “violated this country’s highest trust.”

“Debbins betrayed his oath, his country, and his Special Forces team members with the intent to harm the United States and help Russia,” Mr. Demers said in a statement.

